Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Reach Agreement on Lebanon Energy Supply

The electricity ministers of Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan concluded their meeting that aims to supply Lebanon with energy from Jordan through Syria by the end of the year.

The Jordanian electricity minister, Saleh Kharabsheh, held Thursday a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Walid Fayyad and Syrian counterpart Ghassan Al Zamel, centered on supplying Lebanon with electricity.

After the meeting concluded, Kharabsheh announced that they had reached an agreement on supplying Lebanon with electricity through Syria.

“The amount of energy agreed upon and that will be supplied to Lebanon through Syria amounts to 400 MW daily, where 150 MW will be supplied from 12 am until 6 am, and 250 MW will be supplied from 6 am until 12 am,” Al-Kharabsheh revealed.

“The network will be ready to transfer electricity to Lebanon by the end of this year,” Al Zamel announced.

The 24-hour interruption of Lebanon’s state-powered electricity supply "heightens fears that power is rapidly becoming a luxury" https://t.co/Jue6lICORu — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 11, 2021

The Lebanese minister said the World Bank took part in the meeting, and will be funding the agreement to supply Lebanon with electricity by the end of this year. Fayyad also revealed that “the Americans gave the green light to the project of supplying Lebanon with electricity.”

Jordan hosted on October 6 a ministerial meeting that included the electricity ministers of Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. After conducting all technical studies, that meeting resulted in a work plan and a schedule to restart the interconnection line between Jordan and Syria.