Lebanon Receives Tanker Trucks Carrying Iranian Oil

The arrival of Iranian oil is expected to ease the severe fuel shortage in Lebanon, caused by the economic crisis and lack of hard currency reserves.

Lebanon received on Thursday tanker trucks carrying Iranian oil in a move aimed at easing energy shortages in the country, al-Manar local TV channel reported.

A vessel carrying Iranian oil docked in Syria on Sunday, and the oil was unloaded in trucks and sent by land to the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon has been suffering from a shortage of U.S. currency reserves, which deprives the country from importing its oil needs.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced on Monday that a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, and Lebanon is expected to receive two more ships carrying gasoline and fuel oil.

Some Lebanese anti-Hezbollah parties expressed over the past few days their concerns over the possibility of the United States imposing sanctions on Lebanon after its oil imports from Iran.