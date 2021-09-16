Lebanon Receives Tanker Trucks Carrying Iranian Oil

A vessel carrying Iranian oil docked in Syria on Sunday, and the oil was unloaded in trucks and sent by land to the Bekaa Valley.
Lebanon has been suffering from a shortage of U.S. currency reserves, which deprives the country from importing its oil needs.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced on Monday that a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, and Lebanon is expected to receive two more ships carrying gasoline and fuel oil.
Some Lebanese anti-Hezbollah parties expressed over the past few days their concerns over the possibility of the United States imposing sanctions on Lebanon after its oil imports from Iran.