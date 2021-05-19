Israel Shells Southern Lebanon and Blames Palestinians for It

Israeli forces claim that the bombardment is a response to the attack received by Palestinian groups, although these groups have denied it.

Amid continuous attacks for ten days against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army reported Wednesday that its artillery shelled "several targets in Lebanon" in retaliation to launching four rockets received from the south of this country.

In a statement released through the social network Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that one of the projectiles was intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile system "Iron Dome." At the same time, another fell into the sea, and the remaining two fell in clear areas of northern Israel.

According to local media, alarm sirens were heard in several areas of northern Israel, including Shfaram, Acre, and the Krayot region. Meanwhile, emergency services reported that two people were slightly injured after falling while running towards a bunker.

According to the Lebanese press, the rockets were fired from the Tyre region in southern Lebanon. In a brief statement, Palestinian groups said they were not responsible for the action.

A Lebanese television channel stated that the Israeli attacks targeted Al-Waradani, a point close to the village of Qana, from where the rockets are believed to have been fired.

For its part, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that it asked the parties to act with the utmost restraint amid such a critical scenario.

STATEMENT: Rockets have been launched from south Lebanon into north Israel and @IDF has retaliated.#UNIFIL Head of Mission @stefanodelcol is in contact with the parties urging all sides to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) May 19, 2021

Since Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip began on Monday, May 10, there have been at least two rocket launches against Tel Aviv from northern Lebanon (in the previous ones, the projectiles fell into the sea or on Lebanese soil itself) and one launch from Syria.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributes these attacks to Palestinian groups, which are demanding that Israel stop the violent acts of its settlers against the Arab population in the occupied territories and the vilification of Muslim places of worship in Jerusalem such as the Esplanade of the Mosques.

The Palestinian resistance also demands a halt to the expulsion of their compatriots from neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and that no new Israeli settlements be built on land they claim as their own.

Combined Israeli warplanes and artillery attacks on Gaza have killed 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, 36 women, and 16 older adults, and injured 1,530, primarily children and women.

According to Israel's military, rockets fired by the Hamas movement, numbering in the thousands, have caused 12 fatalities on the Israeli side.