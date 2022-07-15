Joe Biden to Meet With Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas

The day before, hundreds of Palestinians mobilized in rejection of the U.S. president's visit to Israel to strengthen their alliance and support for the invading state.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Friday with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem as part of his first trip to the Middle East.

President Biden on Thursday reaffirmed Washington's support for "a two-state solution for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security."

At the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss economic measures to support the Palestinian people. Biden will also announce a financial package for hospitals in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem that serve mostly Palestinians.

The day before, hundreds of Palestinians mobilized in rejection of the U.S. president's visit to Israel to strengthen their alliance and support for the invading state.

Palestinian National Initiative leader Mustafa Barghouti urges PA Pres Mahmoud Abbas “not to meet” with Biden, describing planned meeting tomorrow as “cover” for Biden’s “efforts to liquidate our rights,” & normalization as an Israeli push to steer Gulf states toward war w/ Iran: pic.twitter.com/iXeWPTU7eS — MSM Unmasked (@MsmUnmasked) July 15, 2022

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, indicated that Biden's visit to the Middle East is aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause. Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha stated that Joe Biden's trip to the region comes in the context of reviving the U.S. role in the Middle East, as well as forming new alliances in the region.

According to Taha, Biden's visit also aims to reinforce the normalization of ties between the "Zionist state" and Arab countries, stressing that "the normalization of ties only serves the Israeli occupation and its plans."

At the end of the meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas, Joe Biden will leave for Saudi Arabia. President Biden is expected to meet with Arab leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss oil prices.