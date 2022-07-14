Demonstrations in Palestine Over Biden’s Visit

As U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Middle East region, demonstrations take place in the occupied Palestinian territories in rejection of his visit.

During his visit to the region, which began Wednesday and runs through Friday, the U.S. President will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem instead of Ramallah, the seat of the government.

Political and popular forces called upon citizens to gather in several governorates at different times and hoist the Palestinian flag during Biden's visit.

The Palestinian Media Forum organized a protest in the center of Gaza City to demand justice for journalist Shireen Abu AKleh and that the perpetrators of her murder be held accountable.

Mohammad Abu Qamar, secretary of the Forum, said at the protest in front of Al-Jalaa Tower that "the United States is responsible for what "Israel" is committing against media professionals. I call on the U.S. president not to erase the traces of the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh."

Palestinian journalists organised an event on the ruins of the destroyed Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City, to demand justice for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen AbuAkleh, as US President Joe Biden arrived in apartheid Israel on the first leg of his Middle East tour. pic.twitter.com/RdVbVPvumu — Motherland (@Motherl28134473) July 14, 2022

The secretary also demanded that international human rights institutions oust Israel from global media and forums for the murder of the Palestinian-American journalist.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, "U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region will only serve Israeli interests at the expense of the Palestinian cause and will target the living forces of the nation."

According to the spokesman, all previous visits by U.S. presidents to the region focused on Israel's interests and sought to mask Israel's hostile approach to the people of Palestine.

Palestine claims that the U.S. president's visit aims to serve the Israeli occupation and its interests in the region, seeking to take away the wealth of Arab countries and peoples.

