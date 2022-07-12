US: Poll Says People Don't Want Trump or Biden to Run in 2024

A majority of people in the U.S say that current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024.

On Tuesday, a new poll by Morning Consult for the U.S. website Politico dropped that 61 percent of respondents opposed Trump's candidacy, with 48 percent saying Trump "definitely should not" run in the next election and 13 percent saying he "probably" should not run.

Also, 64 percent of respondents said that Biden should retire for good. On the other hand, 46 percent said Biden "definitely should not" make another run for the White House, while 18 percent said he "probably" should not.

Biden, who has already stated that he plans to run for re-election, will be 82 when he runs for president again, and 83 when he takes office if he wins in 2024. According to the current poll conducted on July 8-10, 50 percent of interviewees disagreed with the statement that Biden is "in good health," while only 40 percent agreed.

The poll's balances come at a time when Biden's approval rating, according to the results of a Civiqs poll released Saturday, has slipped to 29 percent, mainly due to high inflation and rising fuel prices.

On June 19, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted that inflation in the country is "unacceptably high" and this is due, in part, to rising energy and food prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.