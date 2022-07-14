Biden Supports the Two-State Solution to the Palestinian Issue

Nevertheless, he signed "The Jerusalem Declaration" whereby "the U.S. reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies."

During an official visit to Israel on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden assured that the "Two-State Solution" is the most viable option to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although his administration will not make any "formal" proposal to reactivate the peace process.

At a press conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden vowed that Washington will continue working towards a lasting negotiated peace Israel and Palestine.

"The best way to achieve that remains a two-state solution, for two people, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security," he said.

After his meeting with PM Lapid, the U.S. president signed "The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration." Through this instrument, the U.S. affirmed its willingness to use military force to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.✌️ pic.twitter.com/aTzgugHJwS — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) July 13, 2022

"The United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats," the Jerusalem Declaration states.

"The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome," it added.

During this visit, Biden also plans to announce "immediate steps" so that the West Bank and Gaza can access 4G technology in mobile phones. Currently, Palestinian telecommunication companies have been unable to offer such services due to restrictions imposed by Israel.

