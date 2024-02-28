Argentina: Bullrich Orders Anti-Protest Operation at Airports

Social conflict shows no signs of easing due to the neoliberal policies implemented by far-right President Javier Milei.

On Wednesday morning, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich issued intimidating messages against striking workers at Jorge Newbery Airport.

"Those who believe they own the streets tried to block access to the airport. I gave the express order for the Airport Security Police to maintain free circulation at all airports in teh country," she said through the social network X.

"The Argentina of protest actions is over. We will not take a step back with those who try to stop Argentina," Bullrich added.

From the early minutes of Wednesday, airport workers began a 24-hour strike called by the Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA), the Airline Pilots Association (APLA), and the Union of Superior and Professional Personnel of Air Commercial Companies (UPSA).

Javier Milei continues his fascist rampage in Argentina.



He has authorised the Privatising of all remaining State owned industries (thats his donors cashing in).



He has also authorised the sale of all Social Housing and removed all rent controls



It is going exactly as expected pic.twitter.com/VWFTxcnowo — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 26, 2024

Forced by the intransigence of the companies Aerolíneas Argentinas and Intercargo, the workers decided to initiate this protest to demand a salary adjustment that compensates for the accelerated loss of purchasing power in Argentina.

Although the aeronautical unions announced their decision in advance, about 35,000 passengers have been affected by the ongoing strike, which forced airlines to cancel their domestic and international flights.

Currently, Ezeiza International Airport is the only place that is active since American Airlines and FlyBondi have their own staff available at that airport terminal, said outlet Chubutline.

One month budget surplus that comes with a massive recession and 6+ million more people under the poverty line in just three months.



Poverty in Argentina went from 44.7% to 57.4% under Milei. Economy minister Caputo devalued the currency by half via decree. Inflation is at 260%. pic.twitter.com/Hz47QSWSPA — taseenb (@taseenb) February 21, 2024

Over the past days, about 10,000 passengers voluntarily changed flights to avoid the strike, resulting in changes to 305 domestic flights, 24 regional flights, and 2 international flights.

In the short term, however, the social conflict in Argentina shows no signs of easing due to neoliberal policies implemented by far-right President Javier Milei.

"There are over a dozen trade union sectors that are making their demands visible due to the pace of persistent inflation that is destroying everyone's purchasing power," outlet Chubutline commented, noting that there is leading towards an "operational chaos that is beginning to affect the entire country."

