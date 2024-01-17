Milei is a Huge Setback for Argentina: De Carlotto

On Tuesday, Estela De Carlotto, the president of the Grandmothers of Mayo Square, pointed otu that the approval of the legal reforms presented by the far-right President Javier Milei would mean "a huge setback" for Argentina.

"We ask legislators to have memory and reject the so-called 'Omnibus Law.' It is not acceptable for the Executive branch to be able to modify an unprecedented number of norms that would affect essential rights of all Argentinians," she said during a video conference with the parliamentary committee discussing Milei’s bill.

The 93-year-old human rights defender warned that the new wave of neoliberal reforms could severely impact Argentinians in their access to health, housing, education, or culture.

"We call for the reflection of the representatives of the people regarding the need for the national government to respect international treaties that have constitutional rank in our country," De Carlotto pointed out.

Thread of protests in Argentina against Javier Milei’s austerity decree that guts protections for workers, privatizes state-owned assets, sells off national resources, suppresses the right to protest, and deregulates the housing market. General strike called for January 24th. https://t.co/YloYUS5m8k — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 11, 2024

The text reads, "A beautiful video in Congress. The country is not for sale."

Popularly known as the "Omnibus Law," the "Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Argentinians' Freedom" aims to deeply reform the Argentine economy and politics.

If approved, this law will allow Milei to increase prison sentences for those who organize or participate in street protests. It will also allow him to govern in "economic emergency" until December 31, 2025.

On Wednesday, trade unions and social movements will protest against Milei’s Omnibus Law, the anti-protest protocol, and the Decree of Necessity and Urgency.

Organizations such as the Classist and Combative Trend, the Standing Neighborhoods Movement, and the Neighborhood Front of the Workers' Central denounced that the Milei administration is trying to consolidate an authoritarian project that will severely impact thousands of poor families.

The Union of Workers of the Popular Economy and the Evita Movement called for a nationwide assembly day in preparation for the strike on January 24, which was called by the General Confederation of Workers.