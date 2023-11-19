Javier Milei: Argentina's Elected President

With more than 94 % of the poll stations scrutinized, the economist Javier Gerardo Milei won this Sunday elections with the 55.8% of votes says the Government's website Resultados 2023.

Javier Massa, the other candidate in the presidential running was quick to congratulate Milei with a speach from the headquarters of his party "Unión por la Patria"

As well the outgoing Argentine leader Alberto Fernández thanked Sergio Massa for his electoral campaign, on his X account and added that he will still working to strengthen the homland and the Argentine institutions.

"I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers": Said on X the Brazilian president Lula Da Silva.

A democracia é a voz do povo, e ela deve ser sempre respeitada. Meus parabéns às instituições argentinas pela condução do processo eleitoral e ao povo argentino que participou da jornada eleitoral de forma ordeira e pacífica.



