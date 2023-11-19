    • Live
Javier Milei: Argentina's Elected President

Published 19 November 2023
Opinion

Despite Massa's victory in the Primary round, Milei wons this Sunday elections.

With more than 94 % of the poll stations scrutinized, the economist Javier Gerardo Milei won this Sunday elections with the 55.8% of votes says the Government's website Resultados 2023.

Argentina Closes Polling Stations

Javier Massa, the other candidate in the presidential running was quick to congratulate Milei with a speach from the headquarters of his party "Unión por la Patria"

As well the outgoing Argentine leader Alberto Fernández thanked Sergio Massa for his electoral campaign, on his X account and added that he will still working to strengthen the homland and the Argentine institutions.

"I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers": Said on X the Brazilian president Lula Da Silva.

Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated in the electoral day in an orderly and peaceful manner.I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers.

Despite Sergio Massa's victory in the Primary round with 38% of the votes, on this second round he just obtained the 44.7%  against the  Milei's 55.8 %.

Javier Milei is a polemic character calified like a outsider in politics for his unusual speach and his neoliberal campaign promises.

Dollarize the economy and close the Central Bank, cut the public spending in health and educational systems, and allow the humans organs sale are some of the most polemic proposals for when he takes office on December 10.

by teleSUR/ACJ
