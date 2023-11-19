Javier Milei: Argentina's Elected President

Despite Massa's victory in the Primary round, Milei wons this Sunday elections.
With more than 94 % of the poll stations scrutinized, the economist Javier Gerardo Milei won this Sunday elections with the 55.8% of votes says the Government's website Resultados 2023.
Javier Massa, the other candidate in the presidential running was quick to congratulate Milei with a speach from the headquarters of his party "Unión por la Patria"
As well the outgoing Argentine leader Alberto Fernández thanked Sergio Massa for his electoral campaign, on his X account and added that he will still working to strengthen the homland and the Argentine institutions.
"I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers": Said on X the Brazilian president Lula Da Silva.
A democracia é a voz do povo, e ela deve ser sempre respeitada. Meus parabéns às instituições argentinas pela condução do processo eleitoral e ao povo argentino que participou da jornada eleitoral de forma ordeira e pacífica.— Lula (@LulaOficial) November 19, 2023
Despite Sergio Massa's victory in the Primary round with 38% of the votes, on this second round he just obtained the 44.7% against the Milei's 55.8 %.
Javier Milei is a polemic character calified like a outsider in politics for his unusual speach and his neoliberal campaign promises.
Dollarize the economy and close the Central Bank, cut the public spending in health and educational systems, and allow the humans organs sale are some of the most polemic proposals for when he takes office on December 10.
Javier Milei has won this Sunday in the second round with 55.8% of the votes, against Sergio Massa who obtained 44.2% of the votes, in the presidential ballot in #Argentina. pic.twitter.com/z5LH13zaKR— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 20, 2023