Argentina Closes Polling Stations

At the close of the polling stations in Argentina at the 18:00 local hour, more than the 76% of the citezens in able age to exercise the vote have participated in the elections, says the Argentinian National Electoral Chamber.

The Argentinians choose today between Sergio Massa, the current Economy Minister and Javier Milei, economist who defines himself like a "liberal libertarian"

Both candidates have already exercised his vote right. On X platform, Massa the center-wing candidate said that "We have the enormous opportunity to choose and build a better future for our children, let's make it count".

By his part Javier Milei published photos of himself on his X profile while he was voting in Buenos Aires, headed with the phrase that has accompanied his entire presidential campaign: "Long live .... freedom".

Voté acompañado de mi familia, con mucho amor por la Argentina y con el orgullo que da fortalecer la democracia.



Les pido que vayan a votar con esperanza, hoy se decide qué país vamos a transitar en los próximos 4 años.



Tenemos la enorme oportunidad de elegir y construir hacia… pic.twitter.com/0zDN8USUSu — Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) November 19, 2023

The tweet reads: I voted accompanied by my family, with a lot of love for Argentina and with the pride that comes from strengthening democracy. I ask you to go vote with hope, today it is decided which country we are going to travel to in the next 4 years. We have the enormous opportunity to choose and build a better future for our children, let's make it count. Let's vote trusting that a new, much better stage is coming.The Argentina of National Unity is coming.

The Government commented the transparency of this second electoral round, as well Julio Vitobello the Presidence general secretary highlighted the work of the prosecutors of the different political forces and the regularity in which these elections took place: “It is important that citizens know the amount of cross controls there are to provide transparency to the elections.”

Preliminar results will be met at 21:00 (Argentinian local hour), but the first count is usually an indicator of the final results: "except in very close elections, with a very tight distance in number of votes between one political force and another, the final results do not change," says the authorities.

Whoever wins today elections will govern a country for the next four years a country with an inflation rate that exceeds 46%, which will be the principal rate for the future president.