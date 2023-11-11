Massa Ahead of Milei in Argentina’s Presidential Runoff - Poll

A total of 2005 people were interviewed in person for the survey.

A national survey by the the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) published in Argentina placed Sergio Massa ahead of the far-right candidate, Javier Milei in the runoff.

The poll indicates that the leftist candidate of Union for the Fatherland (UxP) will obtain 46.7 percent of the votes, while Milei, of Freedom Advances (LLA), will obtain 45.3 percent, with a 1.4 percent difference.

CELAG also inquired about people's interests for society. 55.2 percent of those polled said they would bet on social justice. Meanwhile, 40.3 percent said they preferred individual freedom for all members of society.

They also asked which social actors the population trusts the least. Politicians lead this negative section with 29.3 percent, then journalists of the mass media with 21.1 percent, followed by big businessmen with 20.8 percent.

The last place is occupied by trade unionists with 16.6 percent, while 12.2 percent did not want to answer.

Panorama político y electoral rumbo al balotaje presidencial en Argentina.https://t.co/SHCNSxmqJV pic.twitter.com/0fnM1J6l95 — CELAG (@CELAGeopolitica) November 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "new survey Argentina: Political and electoral landscape towards the presidential runoff in Argentina."

The poll is released just 9 days before the elections scheduled for November 19 and two days before the debate between Massa and Milei.

A total of 2005 people were interviewed in person for the survey.

The national survey was conducted by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG), led by Alfredo Serrano Mancilla.