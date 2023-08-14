Japan Prepares for the Arrival of Typhoon Lan

"The typhoon's low speed could mean that its impact may last for a long time"

On Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) stated that Japanese authorities are preparing for the arrival of typhoon Lan, the seventh typhoon of the season in the Pacific, which is advancing towards waters near the Izu islands and may cause torrential rains, reported on Sunday.

Lan is forecast to make landfall next Tuesday on the island of Honshu, the main island of the country, generating heavy rains and winds.

"The typhoon's low speed could mean that its impact may last for a long time," the agency's chief meteorologist, Shuichi Tachihara, told a news conference, adding that some areas "may receive more rain in one day than their average monthly rainfall in August."

[Severe warning against storms and heavy rain] Typhoon No. 7 will approach the Tokai region from the Kinki region around the 15th with violent winds and make landfall. The typhoon moves slowly, and the effects of the typhoon will last longer in the Kinki and Tokai regions. Pay attention to future typhoon information.

Heavy rainfall could cause landslides and river overflows, so weather authorities are urging the public to confirm their emergency reserves and identify areas of high danger.

This situation could cause transportation disruptions during a holiday period when the population is frequently on the move.

The JMA also warned that the Izu Islands are on alert for the risk of torrential rains, flooding, landslides and storm surge, conditions that may also occur in large areas of the Japanese Pacific coast from Monday.

Meanwhile, the agency forecasts that the Tokai region will record rainfall of more than 500 millimeters for next Tuesday, while in Kanto, where Tokyo (capital) is located, it will reach 300 millimeters.

Japan had already recently faced the consequences of typhoon Khanun, which affected the southwest of the country, leaving floods, material damage and two deaths.