Japan: 14 Injured as Typhoon Khanun Hits SW Island of Kyushu

    Heavy rains in Kyushu island in Japan. Aug. 10, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@tribunephl

Published 10 August 2023
"...more than 12,000 households in Kyushu without power..."

On Thursday, Japan media reported that over a dozen people have been injured after Typhoon Khanun brought powerful wind and heavy rain to parts of Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.

According to several reports, at least 14 people were injured in Kyushu due to the extreme weather conditions as Khanun drenched areas of Kyushu with a record rainfall, raising the risk of disaster.

Official reports state that the severe tropical storm left more than 12,000 households in Kyushu without power.

Evacuation orders have been issued by a number of local governments in Kyushu, with over 6,000 people taking refuge in evacuation shelters in Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Khanun's slow advance caused rain clouds to linger, adding that some areas of Kyushu and Shikoku received more than 450 mm of rain in the 24 hours through 3 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities in Kyushu and Shikoku warned of possible weather-related disasters as the storm continues to lash the islands.

Flights and train service to the southern region were suspended while 540,000 locals were told to evacuate.

