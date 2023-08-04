Japan: Typhoon Khanun Death Toll Rises to 2, 60 Injured

"...more than 160,000 households in Okinawa are affected by the power outage..."

The influence of Typhoon Khanun has left two dead and more than 60 injured, according to Thursday's report in Okinawa, Japan.

An 89-year-old woman lost her life in the city of Uruma due to burns suffered from a fire caused by the candles she was using.

Earlier in the day, a 90-year-old man was reported to have died in Ogimi Village when he was struck by the roof of his garage.

So far, more than 160,000 households in Okinawa are affected by the power outage.

Traffic is also affected, roads are affected, traffic is cut off and 314 flights are expected to be cancelled.

Strong winds and heavy rains continue to affect several regions of Japan, especially Okinawa, and authorities have reiterated the call to the population not to move from their homes.

They have also issued a high alert for the risk of flooding, as the storm is still moving at slow speed west-northwestward.