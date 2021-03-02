Jamaican Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer Dies at 73

In July 2020, he was admitted to hospital after having a stroke, although the cause of his death is still unknown. He was the last surviving member of The Wailers after Bob Marley's death from cancer in 1981 and later Peter Tosh's murder in 1987.

Jamaican reggae legend and co-founder of the Wailers Bunny Wailer died on Tuesday at 73, Jamaica's Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, confirmed.

Born in Kingston, Bunny Wailer founded the group alongside his childhood friend Bob Marley, and together they reached stardom with worldwide hits such as Simmer Down and Stir It Up. However, Wailer and Marley separated in 1974, although Wailer won three Grammys for best reggae album on each occasion.

The world has lost a LEGEND in Bunny Wailer. Born Neville Livingston, he was the last surviving member of The Wailers that was formed in 1963 and shot to global acclaim.



My condolences to his family, friends and all reggae fans worldwide!



Fare thee well Maestro! pic.twitter.com/MDTLZLTe3x — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 2, 2021

Musicians, politicians, and artists from around the world have mourned his death. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that Wailer's death was "a great loss for Jamaica and reggae." The artists received Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.