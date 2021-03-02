    • Live
News > Jamaica

Jamaican Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer Dies at 73

  • The reggae legend died in Kingston at the age of 73 on March 2, 2021.

    The reggae legend died in Kingston at the age of 73 on March 2, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @RailaOdinga

Published 2 March 2021 (4 hours 33 minutes ago)
In July 2020, he was admitted to hospital after having a stroke, although the cause of his death is still unknown. He was the last surviving member of The Wailers after Bob Marley's death from cancer in 1981 and later Peter Tosh's murder in 1987. 

Jamaican reggae legend and co-founder of the Wailers Bunny Wailer died on Tuesday at 73, Jamaica's Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, confirmed.

Born in Kingston, Bunny Wailer founded the group alongside his childhood friend Bob Marley, and together they reached stardom with worldwide hits such as Simmer Down and Stir It Up. However, Wailer and Marley separated in 1974, although Wailer won three Grammys for best reggae album on each occasion.

Musicians, politicians, and artists from around the world have mourned his death. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that Wailer's death was "a great loss for Jamaica and reggae." The artists received Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.

