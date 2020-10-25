Flashflood Warning in Jamaica, Landslides Likely

Heavy rains have left several roads nationwide impassable due to flooding and landslides.

A weather system affecting the Central Caribbean is bringing flood waters to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has upgraded a flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The flash flood warning has also been extended for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester. The advisories remain in effect until 5:00pm on Monday.

“A persistent trough of low pressure west of Jamaica continues to generate unstable weather conditions across the island. Additionally, newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta, although not a direct threat to Jamaica, will increase the instability across the region,” the Met Service said in a statement.

A biker and his pillion received minor injuries this afternoon during a crash amid heavy rain on the North-South Highway near the Moneague exit in St Ann. The pillion was not wearing a helmet. They were among several riders who were speeding on the wet highway - @DenarBrown video pic.twitter.com/AxZbi1c36H — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) October 25, 2020

“Satellite imagery and rainfall data have indicated that periods of showers and thunderstorms, which have been heavy at times, occurred across sections of most parishes throughout last night into this morning,” it added.

“Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely,” it added.

Social media users have circulated videos of flooding on local roads in St. Andrew and St. Anne, among other areas.

Several roads island-wide are reportedly ‘impassable,’ according to Jamaica Gleaner, due to flooding, landslides and debris.