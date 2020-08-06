Jamaica Celebrates Its 58th Independence Day With Resilience

This nation remains strong despite the pandemic and the economic crisis

Jamaica celebrates Thursday the 58 anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite COVID-19, we remain committed to making this the decade of growth for Jamaica to anchor our peace, prosperity, and resilience,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted.

He also referred to the efforts made in fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms, which have let Jamaica be “in a much better position to enable us to recover stronger.”

“The challenge before us is to give true meaning to our political independence by achieving economic independence and prosperity,” Holness added.

Happy Independence Day our cousins in Jamaica.����



DID YOU KNOW:



It was the Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey who came up with the blueprint for the Biafran flag.



The Biafran flag is based on the red, black & green UNIA flag that represents black unity, nationhood & wealth. pic.twitter.com/Z3QOzjLa7B — okwuid.com #igbo (@OKWU_ID) August 6, 2020

"Resilient and Strong. Let’s Celebrate Jamaica" was this year's independence day theme. Due to health restrictions, however, the celebrations happened virtually.

In other years, Independence Day provided the occasion for impressive cultural events and festivals that appealed to Jamaicans living abroad.

“CARICOM joins in celebrating this milestone, and extends its sincere wishes for Jamaica’s further progress and prosperity,” Caribbean Community Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said.

“The Caribbean Community looks forward to benefitting from Jamaica’s continued leadership and experience as the regional integration process advances,” he added.