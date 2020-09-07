Jamaica: Andrew Holness Begins His Second Consecutive Term

Holness proposed new measures to improve the economy and to face the pandemic.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness Monday began his second consecutive term after winning a landslide victory in the general election held on September 3.

The Labour Party (JLP), which Holness represents, won the election with 57.1 percent of the votes and 49 seats in parliament, followed by the People's National Party (PNP) with 37 percent of the votes and 14 seats.

Holness assured that his administration will focus on growing the economy, creating a significant number of jobs, and reducing foreign debt.

He pointed out that the private sector’s investment in the local economy will be fundamental and added that the new government's role will be to ensure the enforcement of law and transparency in public projects.

Congrats to all the women who ran for public office in the recent general elections. A record 18 women will become Jamaican parliamentarians! ������������ We look forward to learning the new cabinet appointments and whether there will be a Minister of the Environment

��: @LoopJamaica pic.twitter.com/zCcXZrozFd — Jamaica Environment Trust (@jamentrust) September 5, 2020

The Prime Minister also assured that he will not alter the free tuition to educational services or implement costs to the health services provided on the island.

He asked PNP former presidential candidate Portia Simpson to work as a team and cooperate for Jamaica’s public welfare.

Holness started his term after the government’s application of new restrictions to face the COVID-19 pandemic and an alarming increase of confirmed cases.

As of Monday morning, Jamaica had reported 3,103 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.