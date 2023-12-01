Jamaica Ratifies Commitment to Eliminate Child Labor

Child labor is defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, potential and dignity, and is detrimental to their physical and mental development.

On Friday, Jamaica's Minister of Labor and Social Security, Norman Dunn, assured that the government is committed to eliminating child labor in the country.

The official, quoted by the Jamaica Observer newspaper, pointed out that the nation is a signatory to Conventions 138 and 182 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), regarding the minimum age for child labor.

It is also a signatory on the design and implementation of programs to eradicate the worst forms of employment, respectively.

"Being part of these ILO agreements is very important, because the issue of child labor is a long-standing problem around the world, and Jamaica is very adamant that, when the situation arises, we will be part of any initiative to eliminate that trend," Dunn said.

State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, says the Government is committed to the elimination of child labour in Jamaica.



Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, yesterday(November 29), Dr. Dunn pointed out that… pic.twitter.com/mazdq4qPqi — JISNews (@JISNews) November 30, 2023

According to the Jamaican ministry, child labor is defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, potential and dignity, and is detrimental to physical and mental development.

It also refers to work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally hazardous, and/or interferes with schooling.

According to the ILO, in 2021 there were more than 160 million minors worldwide involved in child labor, of which just over one million resided in the Caribbean region.