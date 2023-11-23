Jamaica To Tighten Gun Control Law

The Caribbean country is trying to curb the spiral of violence in its territory, which almost daily results in the death of innocent people, including schoolchildren.

Jamaican authorities are now working to amend the gun control law to tighten regulations as part of efforts to reduce the high crime rate on the country's streets.

According to the Government Information Service, the process follows the identification of irregularities in the application of the tool that led to inconsistencies during some legal processes.

In this context, several ministries and government departments are proposing more time in prison for those who illegally possess a weapon, strengthening the requirements for granting parole to those sentenced for such cause and further investigating the possession of ammunition in vehicles.

The Ministry of Education and Youth is rallying the nation to unite in the crucial mission of reducing gang influence on Jamaica’s youth and redirecting them towards alternative positive paths.



Currently, in the parish (district) of Saint Catherine a curfew is in effect until tomorrow and while it remains in force the population must stay at home.

In this context, all efforts to confiscate illegal weapons, control gun trafficking and tighten restrictions on access to legal weapons must be seen as potentially beneficial measures. However, there is not always a direct link between gun control and insecurity, and these measures alone will not be sufficient to combat gun crime in Jamaica, the roots of which go much deeper than simple access to guns.

According to several reports, in order to significantly reduce gun crime in Jamaica, gun control strategies must be accompanied by strategies to control armed gangs, combat corruption and improve the effectiveness of security and judicial institutions, in addition to addressing the underlying conditions of poverty, inequality and lack of opportunity in Jamaica's deprived areas.