Jamaica Elected Member of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

On Wednesday, Jamaica was elected to the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to official data, Jamaica was one of nine countries selected to be part of the committee; its membership will run until 2027.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said it is important for Jamaica to be at the table helping to make decisions in the interest of the country and other Small Island Developing States.

The country is currently in the process of nominating Port Royal and the Seville Heritage Park for the list.

Jamaica was likewise elected to a four-year term on the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport; and on the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program, also belonging to UNESCO.

