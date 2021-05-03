Jamaica: Cautions of Possible Third COVID-19 Wave

The Chief Medical Officer in Jamaica Says Third Wave of COVID-19 Could Be Deadly

Jamaica has been warned of the possibility of a third and deadlier wave of the COVID-19 virus.

With the country just barely recovering from its second wave, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has cautioned the country to realize that any actuality of a third wave should be seen as a threat.

Although Jamaicans have implemented COVID-19 protocols and followed through with strict measures, he said that any eventuality of a third wave would be worse than the first two. "I want to just caution the populace to continue to recognize this as a threat, a going threat, and the need for us to be continuously vigilant until we can get the sustainable reprieve that we seek from the vaccine program and other measures," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jaquiline Bisasor McKenzie warned that cases could double and deaths could increase if Jamaica should see another wave of COVID-19. The island has confirmed that the UK variant has been detected.