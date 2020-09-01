Jamaica to Hold Elections Amid a COVID-19 Infections Surge

Authorities explained that at least 1,300 COVID-19 patients will be able to vote on Thursday.

The administration of Prime Minister Andrew Holness ratified that Jamaica will hold elections next Thursday, despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections that health authorities have witnessed in the last 48 hours.

Jamaica "has put health measures in place. We just need to play our part to ensure the safety of ourselves and others on Election Day. On Thursday, put your masks on and go to vote," PM Holness tweeted.

Over the weekend, however, the country registered 488 new cases. On Sunday alone, the daily number of infections was 245 cases.

"On Sunday, we faced the highest daily rise of COVID-19 infections. This is the first time the country surpasses 200 new cases in a single day," Health Ministry stated.

Electors with COVID-19 to be allowed to vote - OPM https://t.co/JxKalj3kRW pic.twitter.com/FZuTfxhnnc — Loop Jamaica (@LoopJamaica) August 31, 2020