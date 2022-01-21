Italy to Hold Presidential Elections

On Monday, lawmakers and regional parliaments will start the process of electing the new president of Italy.

On Monday, 1009 'grand electors' representative lawmakers from regional and parliament houses will start the election process to decide who will succeed President Sergio Mattarella after a seven-year mandate.

Premier Mario Draghi's government ruled on Friday a decree, allowing the 'grand electors' who tested positive for COVID-19 to go out to vote at a 'drive-through' voting station, set up for them in the Lower House's car park.

During the last day, the leaders of Italy's political parties have been meeting for days aimed at the elections, and as the date approaches, talks are intensifying. The head of State in Italy plays an essential role in times of political crisis, as it acts as a judge of Italian politics.

The right has considered backing ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to be Mattarella's substitution. As a result of the opposition from the Democratic Party (PD) and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), there are some doubts about whether the Forza Italia leader would take the job. The opposition has stated that the president should be a more neutral figure. According to ANSA, Berlusconi would decide whether to stand for the election as president by Sunday.

Nice summary on the numbers (in Italian) for Italy's presidential elections, to be held in parliament beginning on Monday. The process could take a few days.



I numeri nel Parlamento che eleggerà il prossimo presidente della Repubblica https://t.co/XTlOQLnBs4 via: @ilpost — Peter Ceretti (@p_ceretti) January 21, 2022

Vittorio Sgarbi, an art critic and Forza Italia MP, suggested the billionaire might be thinking about proposing someone else instead. On Friday, the league leader Matteo Salvini disclosed he would "make one or two high-level proposals" that would limit chances to veto.

The chances of Mattarella being re-elected have been considered, which has previously happened only once, with his predecessor Giorgio Napolitano, and staying on the post, although possibly not for the whole term.