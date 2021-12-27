Italy: Economic Paralysis Due to Quarantine Measures

Health experts asked the Italian government on Monday to reduce the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, claiming the country could be paralyzed.

According to the rules, people who have been in contact with infected ones have to self-isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated already; if not, they must spend ten days in self-isolation.

The head of the Gimbe health foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, explained that every positive has an average of five to ten direct contacts, given the chance that the infected rate could reach one million people in two weeks. "That would mean there could be five to 10 million contacts to be sent to quarantine, and this is not possible," Cartabellotta declared.

A virologist, Fabrizio Pregliasco, commented, "it's clear that at this stage and with this diffusion of Omicron, we must consider changes in the way we intervene; otherwise, we're heading for a generalized lockdown."

Coronavirus, oggi in Italia altri 30.810 casi e 142 vittime: Nino Cartabellotta (Gimbe): quarantena ridotta per chi ha fatto terza dose https://t.co/tfouF1DGE1 pic.twitter.com/OyeHtoB3fA — Fisco24 (@fisco24_info) December 27, 2021

New daily case records peaked on Saturday with 54,762 positive cases of COVID-19. Government restrictions were reinforced last Thursday, given the rising rate of infected people, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations and the closing of nightclubs and discos.

Some politicians considered that fully vaccinated people should not quarantine if they do not show any symptoms.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said, "if there are any restrictions to be imposed, it should be on the anti-vaxxers."