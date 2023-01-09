Italy Turns To Cuban Doctors To Avoid Hospitals Closure

Since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, nearly 600,000 doctors have served in 166 countries and assisted over 2,000 million foreign patients.

Last week, 51 Cuban doctors arrived to Italy to provide their services as part of an agreement signed by presidency of the Calabria region and the Cuban Medical Services (SMC) to fill the lack of medical personnel in this territory.

"This is an excellent collaboration model that we will be glad to extend to other European countries,” the Head of the Cuban medical mission Luis Perez-Ulloa stated.

He considered that the work of the two groups of Cuban doctors that traveled to Italy in February 2020, when the north of the country became the epicenter of the coronavirus, was decisive for the Calabria region President Roberto Occhiuto to ask Cuba for help. Nevertheless, he stressed the independence of this new agreement from the 2020 project.

"By the end of the year, our cooperation agreement will bring to Italy other 446 Cuban specialists with a wide-range medical experience in missions abroad," Perez-Ulloa announced, stressing that all Cubans will learn Italian before starting work in this country.

Come è possibile che un paese del G7 ha la sanità cosi a pezzi che ha bisogno dei medici cubani( fra l‘altro bravissimi) per risollevare la sanità calabrese? E intanto noi mandiamo 76 miliardi per la guerra in Ucraina. Mah pic.twitter.com/x0oVe8Y39z — Peppino l'americano (@GiuseppeCasabl6) January 7, 2023