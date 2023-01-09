Italy Turns To Cuban Doctors To Avoid Hospitals Closure

Last week, 51 Cuban doctors arrived to Italy to provide their services as part of an agreement signed by presidency of the Calabria region and the Cuban Medical Services (SMC) to fill the lack of medical personnel in this territory.
"This is an excellent collaboration model that we will be glad to extend to other European countries,” the Head of the Cuban medical mission Luis Perez-Ulloa stated.
He considered that the work of the two groups of Cuban doctors that traveled to Italy in February 2020, when the north of the country became the epicenter of the coronavirus, was decisive for the Calabria region President Roberto Occhiuto to ask Cuba for help. Nevertheless, he stressed the independence of this new agreement from the 2020 project.
"By the end of the year, our cooperation agreement will bring to Italy other 446 Cuban specialists with a wide-range medical experience in missions abroad," Perez-Ulloa announced, stressing that all Cubans will learn Italian before starting work in this country.
The tweet reads, "How is it possible that a G7 country has health in such poor condition it needs Cuban doctors, who are very good by the way, to reactivate the Calabrian healthcare? Meanwhile we are sending 76 billion for the war in Ukraine."
Since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, nearly 600,000 doctors have served in 166 countries. Currently, about 23,792 Cuban health professionals are providing their services in 56 countries.
"Some Italian politicians tried to stop our project with bureaucratic hurdles, but we succeeded,” Occhiuto said, arguing that Cuban physicians will not steal jobs to Italian doctors but help to keep hospitals in Calabria open.
"We continue to search for Italian doctors interested in working for us. It is our duty to address this emergency with all the initiatives we have at our disposal to ensure health care and services to Calabria citizens,” he insisted.