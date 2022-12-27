Cuba Denounces Twitter’s Ties With the US Government

Substack editor Matt Taibbi showed lists of accounts against which Twitter applied censorship at the direction of the Pentagon and the State Department.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced on Tuesday that entities of the United States government maintain links with the social network Twitter to act against his country.

The foreign minister spoke of attacks as part of unconventional warfare, specifically psychological warfare, and in this regard, demanded a response from the relevant authorities of the U.S. government.

"The Twitter Files, documents leaked to journalists, show that the U.S. intelligence agencies, the Pentagon and the State Department coordinated psychological warfare actions with Twitter. At the same time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) paid the company to respond to its requests," said the Cuban official.

The minister added that the targets of these attacks are Cuban users and revealed that the editor of Substack, Matt Taibbi, showed lists of accounts against which Twitter applied censorship on the instructions of the aforementioned entities.

Likewise, Rodriguez explained that Taibbi revealed that Washington has control over actions of this type on Twitter and on Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit and even Pinterest.

The foreign minister demanded answers from the U.S. government and took the opportunity to recall the millions that the federal budget of that nation allocates, year after year, to carry out subversive programs against the Caribbean country.

"I reiterate the denunciation I made at the United Nations (UN) last November 3 and demand a response," he added.

Among the deliberate actions referred to by Rodríguez Parrilla is labeling publications as linked to the Cuban State to limit their scope and eliminate accounts that exposed destabilizing activities against the island.