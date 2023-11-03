Israeli Tanks Advance in Southern Gaza Following Airstrikes

On Thursday, Israeli tanks advanced on the southern outskirts of Gaza City amid intense gunfire following air strikes on the Bureij and Jabalia refugee camps in Gaza.

Ssome Israeli tanks are advancing in an attempt to cut off the Rashid road to separate northern Gaza from the south. The Rashid coastal road is one of the main roads leading to southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on his X account, "We have very impressive successes, we are already more than the outskirts of Gaza City. We are making progress... We will move forward."

The Israeli tanks arrived at the outskirts of Al Nour, south of the city, while other tanks advanced near Street 10. Israeli aircraft raided the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City.

Israeli fighter jets hit the AFP office and other journalism offices in the #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/eq2XmKtTyw — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 3, 2023

On Thursday, Israeli air strikes hit the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 15 people, and continued on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza for the third day in a row, killing at least 29, according to the news agency of WAFA.

From outside Gaza, various voices have expressed concern about the violence unleashed by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinians. Morocco urged a de-escalation of violence against Gaza and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the enclave.

"More than three weeks after the outbreak of military clashes, civilians are still targeted, causing thousands of victims among children and women and tens of thousands of injured, homeless and of missing," the Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister said.