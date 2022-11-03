Israeli Forces Escalate Violence Against Palestinians

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since January.

On Thursday, the Palestinian child Mohammed Khlouf got killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Two Palestinians were also killed and three were injured by Israeli soldiers. Farouq Salameh, 28, died at Jenin's governmental hospital from severe wounds sustained after being shot in the head, chest, and abdomen by Israeli soldiers.

Another Palestinian, named Mohammad Saba'neh, died as a result of the critical wounds he received from Israeli forces and that three others were injured and are being treated at a hospital. There has been no immediate Israeli authorities' comment on the incident.

Palestinian eyewitnesses and local sources said that an Israeli army force backed by armored vehicles stormed the city and its refugee camp, which was followed by fierce clashes between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers.

RT PalestineChron "#Children are Entitled to the Truth: Teaching Young People about #Palestine in Canadian Schools and Beyond https://t.co/wEmYwmnXGC via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/l6NjDBtJIH" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 3, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, two other Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to the statements from the Palestinian authorities and Israeli police.

Tension has been mounting between Israelis and Palestinians since March when the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists by storming Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

At least 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since January, according to official Palestinian figures.