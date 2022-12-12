Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teenager in Jenin

All of this happens amid total impunity as "no investigations will be launched, no one will be held accountable," journalist Inlakesh stressed.

On Sunday, Israeli occupying forces murdered a 16-year-old woman during a violent raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry denounced that Jana Majdi Issam died as a result of a bullet fired by Israeli soldiers when they entered Jenin under the pretext of capturing three suspects.

“We are aware of reports of a dead Palestinian woman. The incident is under review,” an Israeli army spokesman said.

According to local media, Israeli snipers shot Jana Majdi Issam Zakarneh in cold blood while she was on the terrace of her house.

The incident happened as Palestinian resistance militants were trying to stop the Israeli assault, which left three Palestinians injured.

So far this year, over 40 Palestinians have been killed during Israeli operations in Jenin, among them are "children as young as 12 and veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," Daly Sabah recalled.

The death toll, however, is higher if other territories occupied by the Israeli army are taken into account. All of this happens in the midst of total impunity as "no investigations will be launched, no one will be held accountable," journalist and filmmaker Robert Inlakesh stressed.