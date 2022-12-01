Israeli Forces Leave 10 Palestinians Dead So Far This Week

Raids on Jenin and Nablus are part of the "Breaking the Wave" operation, which Israel began in March, unleashing a wave of violence that has made 2022 the bloodiest year since 2006.

In the early hours of Thursday, Mohammad Assadi, 26, and Naim Al-Zubaidi, 27, were shot dead during a raid by Israeli occupation forces on the Jenin camp.

The Palestinian National Authority' Health Ministry informed that these deaths occurred amid the worst wave of violence since 2006, which has left 10 Palestinians dead in the last week.

Another Palestinian was wounded in Jenin, a point in the northern occupied West Bank where Palestinian militias swarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The Israeli Army confirmed the deaths of Assadi, whom it identified as a high-ranking agent of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militia, and of Al-Zubaidi, whom it defined as a militiaman from the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

#Palestine || The funeral of the young men Mohammad Assadi and Na’im Al-Zubaidy who were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin city, p

����������������������#Illegitimate_Israel pic.twitter.com/NYntSqO7GS — ������������������������������ (@AHMEDRAZAMUGH20) December 1, 2022

Witnesses also affirmed that the convoy with Israeli armored vehicles transited through the area and targeted a house with anti-tank missiles. "This is the way to fight terrorism. This is the way to protect the citizens of Israel," said outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

In the early morning, the Israeli occupation forces also carried out raids in other parts of the West Bank, where they arrested six people.

The latest raids on Jenin and Nablus are part of the "Breaking the Wave" operation, which Israel began in March, unleashing a wave of violence that has made 2022 the bloodiest year since 2006.