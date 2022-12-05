Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth in West Bank

Al-Maliki will hold meetings with officials of the International Criminal Court to discuss the Israeli attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces raided the Dheisha refugee camp, south of the city of Bethlehem, where they killed a 22-year-old and wounded six other Palestinians.

Omar Manna Fararja died as a result of being shot in his chest, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, adding that the wounded people were taken to the nearest hospital facility for urgent medical attention.

As a result of the raid, the Zionist troops also arrested four people, including the brother of the murdered Palestinian youth. Local sources reported that the violent Israeli intervention triggered clashes between the occupation forces and the Palestinian population.

On Monday, Palestine is to attend a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC) scheduled in The Hague.

Video footage shows Israeli occupation forces assaulting and arresting two Palestinian children after raiding Aida camp in Bethlehem last Friday.

Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki will deliver a speech at the assembly meeting and meet other officials in The Hague to discuss the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. He will also meet with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to discuss violations committed by the Israeli army and settler groups.

Al-Maliki noted that the Palestinian delegation would ask Khan about the reasons that "prevent him, until this moment, from launching an official investigation into those crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people."

In November, the 4th Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a draft Palestinian resolution to request a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israeli malpractice. The draft resolution is expected to be voted on Dec. 15.