Israeli Soldiers Kill 3 Palestinians During West Bank Raid

Jenin and its refugee camp have been a focal point of nightly raids, which often trigger violent clashes.

On Thursday morning, Israeli occupation forces shot dead three Palestinian men during a raid in the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the three killed as Sudqi Zakarneh, 29, Tareq al-Damaj, 29, and Atta Shalabi, 46, all residents of Jenin.

"Witnesses said a large Israeli force raided the city and nearby refugee camp, provoking confrontations with local Palestinian residents. The three men were shot dead at point blank range," the East Middle Eye reported.

News agency WAFA reported that after the killing, "fierce clashes" broke out between local Palestinians and Israeli soldiers, in which 10 more Palestinians were wounded.



23 primary school children study outdoors on the ruins of their classrooms after the Israel military demolishes their school for the second time in two weeks, in Masafer Yatta in Hebron.



Read more on our website.https://t.co/ctgnyM8cLT#Palestine #WestBank #SaveMasaferYatta pic.twitter.com/M9syHC4jHh — Jerusalem24 (@J24FMPalestine) December 8, 2022

Since January, more than 200 Palestinians, including 50 in the Gaza Strip, have been killed by Israel, according to official Palestinian statistics.

Israel seized the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled or besieged them ever since, while the Palestinians seek to establish an independent state on these territories with East Jerusalem as the capital.