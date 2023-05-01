Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teenager in Aqabat Jabr Camp

"The siege of the city of Jericho is the worst form of collective punishment on defenseless civilians," the Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli occupying forces murdered a teenager and wounded eight Palestinians in the Aqabat Jabr refugee in the West Bank.

Jbril Allad'aa, 17, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the refugee camp south of the city of Jerico. Three of the injured Palestinians were in serious conditions, and five of them were moderately injured.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers after they stormed the refugee camp and surrounded several homes there, eyewitnesses said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the bloody and barbaric incursion committed by the occupation forces into the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp," the Palestinian National Authority said, adding that the occupation forces' crimes respond to the policies set by the Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, the most right-wing government in the history of Israel.

"The siege of the city of Jericho is the worst form of collective punishment on defenseless civilians," the Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.



Another normal day in Palestine.



A Palestinian young man Jibril el-Ladaa, was murdered by Israeli occupation forces this morning in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/WwBHM2D7UU — Shuja (@shuja_2006) May 1, 2023

On Monday, two members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement were arrested. Although the Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the incident, Israel media reported that Israeli soldiers detained two Palestinians.

The Israeli army has carried out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps in the past few months, mainly in the northern West Bank, aiming to arrest Palestinian militants wanted by Israeli security forces.

According to official Palestinian figures, the tension between Israelis and the Palestinians has killed nearly 100 Palestinians since January.

