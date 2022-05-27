Israeli Sniper Deliberately Shot Palestinian Reporter

On May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh was killed after being shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid on the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) announced that its probe revealed that Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was "deliberately" shot by an Israeli sniper, but Israel denounced it as a "lie."

In a news briefing held at the Palestinian presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, PA General Prosecutor Akram al-Khatib previewed the final results of the investigation into Abu Akleh's death.

"The only source of fire that targeted the journalists and killed her (Abu Akleh) was from the side where the Israeli forces were stationed in Jenin... One of the Israeli soldiers shot Abu Akleh in the head while she was trying to run and hide," Al-Khatib said, adding that "the shooting was directly and deliberately targeting the journalists present in the area."

Susan Sarandon, Tilda Swinton, and Mark Ruffalo were among over a hundred artists who have signed an open letter condemning Israel’s killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/WDeR4j1zfx — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) May 21, 2022

The investigation was based on interviews with witnesses, an inspection of the scene, and a forensic medical report. The probe found no Palestinian fighters near the shooting scene, Al-Khatib pointed out, referring to the Israeli claim that Palestinian gunmen could have killed Abu Akleh.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told reporters that the Palestinian Foreign Ministry had submitted all the documents required to all international bodies, including the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, Israel dismissed the findings of the Palestinian investigation. "Any claim that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intentionally harms journalists or uninvolved civilians is a blatant lie," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.