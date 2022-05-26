    • Live
Arab League Warns Against Jewish Nationalist March in Jerusalem

  • Israeli occupation forces arrest Palestinian activist Mohammed Abo Al-Hummus, Jerusalem, May 26, 2022.

    Israeli occupation forces arrest Palestinian activist Mohammed Abo Al-Hummus, Jerusalem, May 26, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @Ronaps2

Published 26 May 2022
In 2021, the "Flag March" led up to a military conflict between Israeli occupation forces and Hamas, which lasted 11 days and killed over 260 Palestinians and 14 Israelis.

On Thursday, the Arab League Assistant Secretary for Palestine Affairs and Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, warned against a planned march by Jewish nationalists in East Jerusalem.

"The provocative flag march will jeopardize security, stability, and efforts of mitigating the escalating tensions," Ali said about the "flag march" on Sunday 29, the day commemorating the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Condemning "in the strongest terms" the Israeli decision to allow the flag march to pass through Islamic neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, Ali said the march would blatantly provoke the Palestinian people and the Arab nations and lead to more tension and violence.

He urged the Israeli government to immediately call off "the flag march," calling it a blatant violation of the international laws, and held the Israeli side "full responsibility for any violent escalations."

"Israel underestimates the determination of the Palestinian people and their leadership, who can withstand and challenge the Israeli insistence to organize the Flag March in the old city of Jerusalem," Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh also pointed out.

Israeli media reported that the police ordered a state of alert in Jerusalem and Israel for fear of an outbreak of violence on Sunday.  Last week, the Israeli police agreed to allow the flag march to pass on its regular route through Damascus Gate and the Islamic Quarter in East Jerusalem.

In May 2021, the flag march led up to a military conflict between Israeli occupation forces and Hamas, ruling faction of the Gaza Strip, which lasted 11 days and killed over 260 Palestinians and 14 Israelis.

Tags

Israel State terrorism Palestine Human rights Flag March

People

Nabil Abu Rudeineh

by teleSUR/ JF
by teleSUR/ JF
