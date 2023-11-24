Israeli Ocuppation Forces Open Fire on Gazans Despite Truce

Soldiers shot at Palestinian civilians who were trying to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Throughout Friday morning, social media users denounced that the Israeli occupation forces were not fully respecting the ceasefire as they continue to harass civilians in Gaza.

"Only hours into a temporary truce, Israel are forcibly stopping Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza - illegal under international human rights laws - and shooting at those who try," the UK-based RedCollective denounced.

The WAFA news agency confirmed that the Israeli forces shot at Palestinian civilians who were trying to return to their homes in northern Gaza. Seven of them were injured.

"In the hours before the ceasefire, Israeli occupation forces intensified their airstrikes against Gaza. These attacks targeted schools and hospitals housing displaced people," it added.

Israeli soldiers open fire at displaced residents in Gaza returning home from the south towards the northern region after the temporary truce came into effect Friday morning.



"A few minutes before the temporary ceasefire took effect, the Israeli military dropped flyers over Gaza warning Palestinians that the war was not over, and that they should not head north," TRT reported.

Previously, the warring parties had agreed to a temporary humanitarian truce that was to come into effect throughout Gaza at 7:00 a.m. local hours on Friday.

Diaa Rashwan, chairman of Egypt's State Information Service, said that 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas from Egypt will enter the Gaza Strip daily. Some 200 trucks, loaded with food, medicine and water, are expected to enter daily for the first time since the start of the Israeli occupation forces' offensive on October 7.

Egypt will continue to receive wounded and injured children from Gaza for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, helping foreigners and dual nationals detained in the Gaza Strip travel to their own countries, Rashwan said, adding that the Egyptian side will also allow the entry of Palestinians stranded in the country into the Gaza Strip at their will.

The truce is scheduled to be followed by the release of 13 Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip at 4:00 p.m. local time. Hamas and Israel reached an agreement earlier this week on a four-day cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Under the deal, at least 50 hostages, mainly children and women, would be freed for the release of about 150 women and teen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.