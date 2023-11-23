Israel to Resume Offensive in Gaza After Hostage Release

The conflict has seen massive destruction in Gaza, including whole neighborhoods razed by Israeli strikes, and the killing of at least 14,532 Palestinians.

Israel will resume its offensive in the Gaza Strip immediately after the implementation of the newly clinched truce deal to release hostages. "We are at war with Hamas," said Eylon Levy, spokesperson for the Israeli government.

On Wednesday night, Israeli and Hamas officials were still working to finalize the last details of a temporary truce deal. The four-day truce is set to come into effect on Thursday, but as of Wednesday night, the exact hour for the commencement of the ceasefire has not been officially announced.

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas senior official told Al Jazeera that the cease-fire in Gaza will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Additionally, specific details regarding the release of at least 50 children and women held by Hamas militants in Gaza, as well as at least 150 Palestinian women and teenage prisoners in Israeli custody, were not confirmed.

They delayed the temporary ceasefire and now Israel is carpet bombing Gaza Strip again!pic.twitter.com/ndgy4nl6ZB — ������ �������������� ℂ�������������� (@sospunjab) November 23, 2023

Head of Israel's National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi confirmed in a statement that talks on the specific details of the deal were still ongoing. "The hostage release will begin according to the original agreement, and not before Friday," he said.

Chief of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, traveled to Qatar, a country that does not have official ties with Israel, for talks on the details of the deal, according to a statement released by the Israeli government.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Israeli government voted to accept the Qatar-mediated deal with Hamas for hostage release and a temporary cease-fire.

The conflict has seen massive destruction in Gaza, including whole neighborhoods razed by Israeli strikes, and the killing of at least 14,532 people, mostly civilians.

Filipino students and activists hold a protest at the University of the Philippines, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, November 23, 2023. @reuters @reuterspictures #philippines pic.twitter.com/JLTspo6wi6 — Eloisa Lopez (@eloisaalopez) November 23, 2023

According to Israeli figures, about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 others were held as hostages during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel that triggered the conflict.

Levy said that each day during the cease-fire, Israel and Hamas would exchange lists of hostages and prisoners to be released on the next day. The hostages would be transferred to the Red Cross and then to Israeli forces. Later, Palestinian prisoners would be released.

The first group of hostages will include 8-13 people. For each additional 10 hostages that Hamas would release, Israel would offer an additional day of ceasefire, said Levy.

Israeli media reported that 200-300 truckloads of fuel and aid would enter Gaza daily. Levy said that during the truce, Israel would put no constraint on the entry of humanitarian aid into the coastal enclave, which Israel cut off from electricity, fuel, food, and water since Oct. 7.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal in a statement, saying it was "an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done to end the suffering."