+80 killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardment

Official data indicate that another 60 people were killed in a similar incident in the northern refugee camp of Jabalia.

Israeli shelling today killed more than 80 Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, where tension is growing around the Indonesian Hospital, threatened by the neighboring nation's troops.

According to official reports, at least 14 citizens were killed and an unknown number injured early this morning after an attack on two houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the coastal enclave.

In the same place, six people were killed, including five minors, after a raid on a house located near the Al-Qassam mosque.

As Palestinians await the start of an agreed four-day truce to be announced, Israel continues its bombardment on the Gaza Strip ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0J1RF5jM9G — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 22, 2023

Furthermore, several reports state that journalists Mohammed Nabil Al-Zaq and Assem Al-Barsh were killed in Israeli shelling of the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City and the Saftawi area in the north of the Strip.

Three more people, two of them women, were killed when the home of the Abu Shamala family was targeted in the Saudi neighborhood in the southern town of Rafah.

Other Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and wounded by air raids in different areas of the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military tightened its siege around the Indonesian Hospital, which houses numerous wounded, refugees and medical personnel.

According to official figures, since the beginning of the aggression, more than 14,000 Palestinians have been killed, among them 5,840 minors and 3,920 women, and another 33,000 have been injured.