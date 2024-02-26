Israeli Military Presents Plan to Attack Rafah

The announcement came despite international calls for Israel not to launch a ground operation in Rafah.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel's army presented the War Cabinet with an operational attack plan and an evacuation plan for civilians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

The announcement came despite international calls for Israel not to launch a ground operation in Rafah, where over a million people are seeking shelter from Israeli bombardments elsewhere.

The cabinet approved a plan for food trucks to enter northern Gaza directly, aiming to prevent the trucks from being looted by civilians.

Currently, humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza via two crossings located in the southern enclave and encounter difficulties reaching the north due to hungry civilians storming the trucks.

At least one in four households in the Gaza Strip, or more than half a million people, are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, the highest level of warning.

On Sunday, 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City. At least 15 people, including children, were killed and several others were wounded after warplanes hit a residential building in the Zaytoun neighborhood.

The warplanes fired a missile at the three-story house without prior warning. The Israeli army has been conducting operations in the neighborhood since Feb. 20. On the same day, 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the coastal road west of the Gaza City.