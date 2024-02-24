Israel Studies Draft Truce in Gaza

Five months after the increased of the Zionist attacks, more than 29,600 Gazans have died in the Gaza Strip the Israeli army continues to attack the north and the south in Khan Younis.

The ministers of Israel’s war cabinet will vote tonight, according to all forecasts and by telephone, whether or not they support a still very abstract draft for a possible truce in Gaza.

According to Israeli media sources knowledgeable about the negotiations, last night there were "significant advances" in the negotiations for a possible truce and exchange of Palestinian political prisoners for Israeli hostages.

However, the resistance armed group Hamas, declared that as long as the Gazans "continue to suffer from hunger and displacement and cannot return to their homes in the north, there is no sense in talking about any truce".

Israeli media reports say an agreement has been reached on the release of the captives held by Hamas in Gaza in a meeting in Paris between the representatives of the US, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar.



Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli National Security Adviser, confirmed today to the local press that the war cabinet will be informed in the coming hours about what was discussed at the meetings, and said that he also believes that it will be possible to move forward in a possible truce pact.

Five months after the increased of the Zionist attacks to the palestinian people, more than 29,600 Gazans have died in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health, while the Israeli army continues to attack Palestinian and Hamas factions in both the north and the south in Khan Younis.

From Tel Aviv hundreds of demonstrators gather to demand the end of the war and to ask the Prime Minister to "Choose the lives of our loved ones", referring to the Israeli rehensives who remain captive after being taken on 7 October.

The humatarian crisis is every day more critic in the occupied Palestine particularly in the north, where UN Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is on the verge of collapse due to Israeli calls for its abolition and the sudden freeze in funding to the agency by donor countries.