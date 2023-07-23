Israeli Lawmakers Debate Judicial Overhaul Bill Amid Protests

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis marched to Jerusalem and took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities across the country ahead of the parliamentary vote scheduled for Monday.

On Sunday, Israeli lawmakers began a marathon debate on the first major bill of a contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary ahead of a final vote on Monday, as massive crowds rally across the country to protest against the plan.

The bill would cancel the Supreme Court's power to override decisions by the ministers that it deems "unreasonable." The two final rounds of votes at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, are slated for Monday after the bill passed its first reading earlier in July.

On Sunday, protesters on Sunday continued to flock to Jerusalem, where at least 83,000 have arrived on Saturday after a four-day march with the Israeli flags. Thousands of citizens have erected tents in a park near the Knesset.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City, one of the holiest sites for Jews. They chanted and danced in circles before forming a human chain all the way to the Knesset. Physicians marched from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem to the Knesset, chanting slogans and holding posters.

The far-right coalition government's bill has triggered widespread protests across Israel, and many workers and big companies have pledged to go on strike if the bill proceeds.

4-day march against judicial reform continues in Israel - protesters reached Jerusalem :



▪️More than 200,000 people take part in nationwide rallies against judicial reform, according to Crowd Solutions;



▪️About 85,000 people took to the action at the Knesset, 100,000 on Kaplan… pic.twitter.com/UV2ORI9nmc — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 23, 2023

Some 200 hi-tech companies and venture capital firms announced they have either gone on a full strike or would allow their employees to take a day off to attend the rallies.

About a dozen of the country's largest law firms also announced that due to the "one-sided legislative process and in light of the immense division within the people and the tangible and immediate threat to Israel's security and economy," they decided to go on a one-day strike and called on their employees to join the protests in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Sheba Hospital, recovering from an emergency operation that inserted a pacemaker into his chest. The procedure went off without complications.

Netanyahu was expected to be discharged later on Sunday, his office said in a statement, adding that planned official trips to Türkiye and Cyprus would be rescheduled.

Nationwide protests have been held for 29 weeks in a row over the far-right government's divisive proposal to overhaul the judiciary.

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis marched to Jerusalem and took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities across the country ahead of the parliamentary vote scheduled for Monday.