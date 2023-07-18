Palestinian Territories Face Unprecedentedly Complex Conditions

PM Shtayyeh urged the international community to pressure Israel to abide by all signed agreements, including holding elections in all Palestinian territories.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned that the Palestinian territories are witnessing unprecedentedly complex conditions at all levels.

During a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Stephen Hickey, director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the British Foreign Office, Shtayyeh highlighted "the absence of a political horizon, the financial blockade, and the Israeli piracy of our money" as factors contributing to these challenges.

"The Israeli measures that we are witnessing, such as incursions into the Palestinian areas and the acceleration of settlement activity, constitute a re-occupation of the West Bank, including cities, villages, and refugee camps," he added.

Shtayyeh urged Britain to work alongside the international community to pressure Israel to abide by all signed agreements, including holding elections in all Palestinian territories, and to stop all unilateral measures.

During his meeting later on Monday with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, Hickey said "it is important to reopen channels of constructive dialogue to ensure peace and security in the region," according to a statement issued by the Palestinian foreign ministry.

"The British government supports the Palestinian government and the Palestinian people," Hickey was quoted by the statement as saying.

Hickey expressed his country's aspiration for holding fair Palestinian elections as soon as possible and for Israel to facilitate the elections in East Jerusalem in line with the agreements it signed with the Palestinians.