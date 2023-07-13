Lebanon's Hezbollah Not to Give Up Al-Ghajar Village to Israel

Israel finished building a wall incorporating the northern part of al-Ghajar village in the occupied Golan Heights and turning it into a tourist area.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Lebanon will not give up the southern village of al-Ghajar to Israel.

"Liberating al-Ghajar is the responsibility of the Lebanese people, state and resistance," Nasrallah said in a televised speech to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the 34-day war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006.

He added that the Israeli enemy finished building a wall incorporating the northern part of al-Ghajar village in the occupied Golan Heights and turning it into a tourist area.

"We should operate as we did over the maritime border to take back our occupied land in al-Ghajar," Nasrallah said, hinting at the possibility of using drones to protect the village if necessary.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed its mission to the UN to file a complaint against Israel for its full occupation and annexation of the northern part of the town of Al-Ghajar. pic.twitter.com/rTZCeZgJut — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdates00) July 11, 2023

Nasrallah added Israel built the fence in al-Ghajar before the two Hezbollah tents were erected, insisting that the tents of Hezbollah were installed on Lebanese land.

The Lebanese-Israeli border witnessed increasing tensions recently over the two Hezbollah-erected tents that Israel claimed were built on its territory.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone targeted Hezbollah members as they set up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon's town of Yarine, a village in Tyre district, resulting in three injuries.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a ceasefire sponsored by the United Nations.