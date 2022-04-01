Israeli Forces Kill a Palestinian and Leave Dozens Wounded

"The latest period of Israeli violence comes just days before Ramadan, as the Muslim population is anticipating its holiest month," outlet Al Mayadeen pointed out.

A Palestinian was killed and dozens injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the southern and northern West Bank, the health ministry, medics and eyewitnesses said.

Ahmad el-Atrash, 28, was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him during clashes with Palestinian protesters in Hebron City, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement. Eyewitnesses said clashes broke out in the city after Friday prayers, adding el-Atrash was shot in the head and succumbed to the wound in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the West Bank said 133 Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli soldiers during clashes in West Bank towns and villages.

Fierce clashes broke out in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of the city of Nablus, and in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of the city of Qalqilya.

بيتا المجد والثورة المشتعلة ✌️��

⭕ من مواجهات مدخل بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/DJGWj6j3jv — معتز أبوريدة_غزة �� ���� (@Palestine_Gaz) April 1, 2022

The tension between Israelis and Palestinians has been flaring since a Palestinian gunman from the West Bank killed five Israelis near Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening. Three Palestinians were killed in two separate incidents in the West Bank.

The Palestinian presidency said the current escalation of tension against the Palestinians is dangerous, accusing the Israeli policies of "pushing the situation to more violence and tension."

"The latest period of Israeli violence comes just days before the holy month of Ramadan, as the Muslim population of Palestine is anticipating its holiest month," outlet Al Mayadeen said, recalling that "the Israeli occupation has been displacing Palestinians all over the occupied West Bank, building settlements across the region in violation of international law."