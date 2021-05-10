Israeli Forces Kill 20 Palestinians Including Nine Children

Local media outlets report it is one of the deadliest days in recent years as the Israeli army recognized having considered several scenarios so that "Hamas will get the message," the Israeli authorities said.

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were assassinated during the Israeli airstrike while at least 300 more were wounded earlier in the day in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Hamas targets in Gaza after Hamas fired rocket attacks on Jerusalem in response to the latest wave of violence by Israeli forces during last Friday's clash at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Gaza Ministry of Health: number of Palestinians killed now up to 20, including nine children. 65 others others wounded.



9 children killed two days before Eid. — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 10, 2021

According to Haggai Matar, the executive director of the specialized journal on the Israel-Palestine conflict +972 Magazine, "Israel has been leading this escalation for weeks: new limitations on Palestinians celebrating Iftar in Jerusalem from the start of Ramadan, brutal force against protestors in Sheikh Jarrah, attacks inside of Al-Aqsa mosque, and now - killing 9 in Gaza, including 3 children."

"Now, the army is announcing the assault on Gaza will last "days, not hours."

These are all intentional decisions. Israel isn't being "drawn" into bloody conflict. It's taking the initiative. And it can also end it if it pleases, or if there is enough international pressure," the expert warned via Twitter.