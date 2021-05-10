    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 20 Palestinians Including Nine Children

  • Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Hamas targets in Gaza after Hamas fired rocket attacks on Jerusalem in response to the latest wave of violence by Israeli forces during last Friday's clash at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

    Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Hamas targets in Gaza after Hamas fired rocket attacks on Jerusalem in response to the latest wave of violence by Israeli forces during last Friday's clash at the Al-Aqsa mosque. | Photo: Twitter/ @ajplus

Published 10 May 2021
Opinion

Local media outlets report it is one of the deadliest days in recent years as the Israeli army recognized having considered several scenarios so that "Hamas will get the message," the Israeli authorities said.

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were assassinated during the Israeli airstrike while at least 300 more were wounded earlier in the day in Jerusalem.

RELATED:

Israeli Police Attack Palestinian Prayers: 90 Wounded

Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Hamas targets in Gaza after Hamas fired rocket attacks on Jerusalem in response to the latest wave of violence by Israeli forces during last Friday's clash at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Local media outlets report it is one of the deadliest days in recent years as the Israeli army recognized having considered several scenarios so that "Hamas will get the message," the Israeli authorities said.

According to Haggai Matar, the executive director of the specialized journal on the Israel-Palestine conflict  +972 Magazine, "Israel has been leading this escalation for weeks: new limitations on Palestinians celebrating Iftar in Jerusalem from the start of Ramadan, brutal force against protestors in Sheikh Jarrah, attacks inside of Al-Aqsa mosque, and now - killing 9 in Gaza, including 3 children."

"Now, the army is announcing the assault on Gaza will last "days, not hours." 
These are all intentional decisions. Israel isn't being "drawn" into bloody conflict. It's taking the initiative. And it can also end it if it pleases, or if there is enough international pressure," the expert warned via Twitter.

Tags

Israel-Palestine conflict Hamas East Jerusalem

Russia Today, +972 Magazine
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.