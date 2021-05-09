Israeli Police Attack Palestinian Prayers: 90 Wounded

People gathered after Laylat Al-Qasr pray to protest against Palestinian families' eviction from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Red Crescent informed on Sunday that over 90 Palestines and one Israeli police officer were wounded during the last series of clashes against Israel Defense forces (IDF) and Palestinian demonstrators on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Clashes broke out at Damascus Gate after over 90.000 worshippers had prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Laylat Al-Qasr, the holiest night in the Ramadan Muslim month.

"They do not want us to pray. There is a fight every day, every day there are clashes. Every day there are troubles," said a Palestinian young man named Mahmoud Al-Marbua.

After the prey, thousands of people went to the Damascus gate to protest against the decision of the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

We call on #Israel to immediately halt all forced evictions in occupied #Palestine, including those in #SheikhJarrah, and to cease any activity that would further contribute to a coercive environment and lead to a risk of forcible transfer. Learn more: https://t.co/XdA0KMcx3k pic.twitter.com/O6WuGSvVyr — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 7, 2021

The IDF has repressed Palestinians with rubber bullets, stun grenades, and water cannons to fight against the stones thrown by demonstrators.

The riots began on Friday when IDF attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Damascus Gate of the Old City, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood causing over 200 injured people.

Palestinian organizations Palestine Liberation Organization, Resistance Committees, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and Fatah have made a call for an open and all-sectors confrontation.