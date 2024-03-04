One Killed and Several Wounded in Israeli Crossfire in Lebanon

Approximately 314 people have been killed during these exchanges of fire, the vast majority in the Lebanon area.

On Monday, during a confrontation between Lebanese and Israeli forces, they left one Indian worker dead and seven others injured, two of them seriously.

The skirmish occurred in northwest Lebanon, in the city of Margaliot, all the victims succumbed to the crossfire. The wounded were evacuated by air forces and emergency services to hospitals in Beilinson, Ramban and Ziv.

Zionist forces opened fire on "the place of origin" of an anti-tank missile launch, allegedly from Hezbollah.

In a statement, Israel claims to have attacked different areas where militia were present, the areas attacked were Shikhin and Ayta ash Shab.

⚡️⭕️#Lebanon, Hezbollah:



Scenes from the operations of the Islamic Resistance targeting sites belonging to the #Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border

Crossfire between Hezbollah and Israel has become very common, with attacks almost daily from the occupied areas of Palestine and the border.

Of the death toll, 36 civilians were killed, including 10 minors and three journalists. The occupying forces have also killed many Hezbollah members even outside Lebanon, in areas of Syria.