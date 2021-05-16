Israeli Attacks Raise Death Toll to 174 in Gaza

The wave of Israeli attacks early this morning was the largest since the beginning of the current escalation and included civilian buildings among its targets.

Israeli bombardment of Gaza increased in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving 174 Palestinians killed since the start of military attacks that have been going on for seven consecutive days.

Israel carried out 50 bombing raids in less than 15 minutes and included the destruction of the residence of Hamas Islamist movement leader Yahya Sinwar, who was not in his home.

The wave of Israeli attacks early this morning was the largest since the beginning of the current escalation and included civilian buildings among its targets. Witnesses said five buildings were hit in Gaza City, killing at least five civilians, including three children.

The Israeli army acknowledged that it targeted the residence of the Hamas leader and the home of his brother, Mohamad Sinwar. These Israeli bombardments took place while some 130 rockets were fired from Gaza.

Pictures: The bodies of children were pulled out from under the rubble of the Al-Wehda Street massacre in Gaza.



Palestinian militiamen also launched rockets towards Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel. These actions were previously announced by Mohamad Deif, the leader of Hamas' armed wing.

In the last week, the militias have reportedly fired about 2,900 projectiles, of which 450 landed inside Gaza and 1,150 were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system.

So far, the missile fire has killed 10 people in Israel, eight of them from rocket hits and two from falling while running to bomb shelters.